Rare Friday The 13th Full Harvest Moon In DFW

Friday the 13th is superstitiously known for being unlucky. For sky watchers this Friday the 13th is extra special.

Tomorrow on Friday 13th there will be a full “harvest moon.”



It will be kind of a mini moon because the moon is at its most distant point from the Earth.



There will be a rare “harvest moon”. The harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the beginning of fall. It's different from other full moons because it rises at roughly the same time for several nights running, giving more light.

The moon will be able to be seen by the entire United States. The last time the U.S. saw a full moon rise on Friday the 13th was in October 13, 2000.

The moon will rise over Dallas-Fort Worth at 7:46 p.m. The next harvest moon on Friday the 13th will not happen again for another 30 years in August, 2049.

Via: Dallas Morning News