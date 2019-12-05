Rangers Unveil New Uniform

In 2015 when the Texas Rangers played the Houston Astros in retro powder blue uniforms, fans everywhere and even the players have been wanting those colors to return.

Well, everyone's wish came true!

This week, the Texas Rangers revealed 5 uniform combinations for the upcoming 2020 season. Inculding the all powder blue uniform.

“I’ve wanted this since my rookie season,” said Joey Gallo, who modeled the baby blue look. “So many teams have started returning to these. It’s a clean look. It’s not boring colors like white or gray. I think fans will like it a lot. I know if I’m buying a jersey, I’d be buying the baby blue. Hopefully, No. 13, too.”

The all baby blue uniforms will be reserved for games played at home on Sundays.

Check out all the new looks in the video below!

Video of Rangers unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

-story via dallasnews.com