Brach's 'Purple Rain' Jelly Beans Are The Perfect Treat For The Prince Fan In Your Life This Easter

Easter is right around the corner, and if you or someone you know is a Prince fan, then Ferrara Candy Company has the perfect treat.

Brach's Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs.

Named after the famous song, flavors will consist of berry, blueberry, blue raspberry, and grape.

While the packaging itself does not specifically site Prince, Amazon describes it as a “perfect Valentine’s Day or Easter treat for Prince fans everywhere.”

-story via people.com