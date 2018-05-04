Puppy Stolen By Amazon Delivery Driver Returned After Owner Emailed Jeff Bezos

Richard Guttfield's black miniature schnauzer, Wilma, mysteriously went missing around the same time that a delivery driver for Amazon dropped of a package at his home.

It didn't take long for Guttfield to figure out that the delivery driver had made off with his puppy. Guttfield had little luck getting help from Amazon, that is, until he emailed CEO Jeff Bezos.

Guttfield told CNBC, "My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)… we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home."

Amazon announced that the driver in question no lover delivers Amazon packages. Turns out that drivers do not actually work directly for Amazon, but rather a number of independent delivery services.

A spokesman for the company said in a recent email that, "This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider."

