A College Professor Was Busted For Spending $190K In Grant Money On Strippers And iTunes

An engineering professor from Drexel University is in a bit of hot water.

Dr. Chika Nwankpa was found to have spent over $190,000 in grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over the past 10 years on strip clubs, sports bars, and iTunes after an internal audit.

"This is an example of flagrant and audacious fraud, and a shameful misuse of public funds." said US Attorney William McSwain. "The agencies providing these grant funds expect them to be used towards advancements in energy and naval technology for public benefit, not for personal entertainment."

Prosecutors discovered that the professor submitted multiple charges with his federal grants for "goods and services" billed at strip clubs, including Club Risque, Cheerleaders, and the Tacony Club from 2007 until 2017.

"Drexel takes allegations of unethical or unlawful business conduct on the part of any members of the university community very seriously and remains committed to being in full compliance with all billing regulations and requirements." Said a statement issued by the university.

Apparently Dr. Nwankpa is now self-employed as an engineering consultant.

-story via dailymail.co.uk