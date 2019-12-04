Prince's Personal Photographer Has Published A Book About The Purple One

In a recent interview with "GQ", Prince's photographer Randee St. Nicholas opened up about her new photo book and what it was like to work so closely with the late artist.

For starters, she spoke about how it was always a goal to exceed expectations when working with him.

“It wasn’t a fear, but an exhilaration to perform to the best of your ability to wow him, impress him, make him smile,” she says. “Even still, in doing this book, I just wanted to make sure I got it right—whatever that means. It’s an important thing to be entrusted with carrying on his legacy.”

Through out their 25 year long partnership, St. Nicholas said Prince was always quiet about his private life.

“We never talked about anything personal, but we did talk about life and death,” St. Nicholas said, “but our personal lives were not up for discussion.” However, she was still submerged in his personal life by documenting it through her photos. “I photographed all his girlfriends,” she added, “so I knew all about his personal life—just not from him.”

She also commented on what Prince was like in those private moments. ”He was also really light and really funny.”

“He always had a deadpan straight face but could sneak up and surprise you and make you laugh hysterically.” And his genius always seemed to be present even during smalltalk. “The depth of knowledge that he had came across in his music to a certain degree, but in person, you really felt like you were in the presence of someone astronomical.”

“Working with him was like being in a creative time capsule. It was like we were brother and sister and we needed parental supervision, but we didn’t have any.”

-story via gq.com