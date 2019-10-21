Prince Harry Isn't Playing Games With The Media

'I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum'

October 21, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

© Press Association

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Headlines
Trending

Over two decades ago Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 after being followed through the streets by photographers.

"Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day and that is not being me being paranoid. That is just me not wanting a repeat of the past," Harry told ITV

 "All we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."He said

Harry is suing Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper and the Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking.

Harry said: "Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back."
Via Yahoo

Tags: 
prince harry
Media
Princess Diana

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes