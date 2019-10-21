Prince Harry Isn't Playing Games With The Media

Over two decades ago Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 after being followed through the streets by photographers.

"Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day and that is not being me being paranoid. That is just me not wanting a repeat of the past," Harry told ITV

"All we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."He said

Harry is suing Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper and the Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking.

Harry said: "Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back."

Via Yahoo