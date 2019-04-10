Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Top Baby Name Predictions

April 10, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Pool / Pool Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child either in late April or early May.

That being said, fans are placing bets on the name of the baby. Since we don't know the gender of the baby, fans are speculating names both male and female.

That being said, here are a list of names people have been guessing so far:

-Elizabeth

-Diana

-Victoria

-Albert

-Alice

-Grace

-Philip

-Arthur

-James

-Mary

-Isabella

-Alexandra

-Edward

We won't know about the gender or the name until they officially announce. For now, we wait.

What do you think the gender or the name will be?

 

via Harpers Bazaar

Tags: 
prince harry
Meghan Markle
royal couple
royal baby
first born
Names

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes