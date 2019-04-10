Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Top Baby Name Predictions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child either in late April or early May.

That being said, fans are placing bets on the name of the baby. Since we don't know the gender of the baby, fans are speculating names both male and female.

That being said, here are a list of names people have been guessing so far:

-Elizabeth

-Diana

-Victoria

-Albert

-Alice

-Grace

-Philip

-Arthur

-James

-Mary

-Isabella

-Alexandra

-Edward

We won't know about the gender or the name until they officially announce. For now, we wait.

What do you think the gender or the name will be?

via Harpers Bazaar