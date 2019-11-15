Former President George H.W. Bush's Service Dog, Sully, Gets Life Sized Statue

Next month, Texas A&M University will be unveiling the bronze, life size statue of President H.W. Bush's service dog Sully, and will be placed in the east wing of the Bush Presidential Library.

“I fell in love with Sully and wanted to capture in life-size bronze the beautiful loyalty and bond that our beloved president inspired in him and that was forever seared in our memories,” said sculptor Susan Bahary. “As a sculptor known worldwide for my service animal monuments, I feel Sully helps honor the president’s legacy, wonderful groups like America’s VetDogs, and raises awareness of all types of service animals, as I’m also doing through the National Service Animals Monument and the Purple Poppy movement.”

“Sully is an outstanding ambassador for the life-changing work our specially-trained dogs provide to our nation’s veterans and first responders with disabilities,” said John Miller, president & CEO, America’s VetDogs, “We are thrilled to work with Susan on creating this statue to immortalize the work and loyalty Sully had for the president. It was our honor to provide President Bush with Sully, and we are forever thankful for his service to our country and to those with disabilities.”

At the beginning of the year, Sully was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland to continue helping active service duty members, veterans and hospital patients.

