Mammoth Tooth And Other Fossils Discovered At DFW Airport By Two Airport Employees

DFW airport had a big discovery yesterday, as some rare fossils were found by two airport employees. A prehistoric bison bone, an ice age horse’s toe bone, and two plates of a mammoth tooth were discovered in a part of the area that is closed off to the public. These are the first fossils found in the plot of land DFW airport owns, which takes up a rather large area.

Brandon Burks and Roger Duval were the two employees that found the rare fossils. They both work for the DFW Environmental Affairs Department, which requires them to regularly check creek beds for erosion. This is what led them to the area where they made their discovery.

The first to spot the fossils was Brandon Burks, and according to the two men, they were completely exposed, which both found to be quite strange. Luckily for the two of them, Roger Duval is an amateur fossil hunter, and was able to figure out what they had come across. “He kind of put them together and was like ‘you know what, this could be a mammoth tooth,’” according to Burks.

It was indeed a mammoth tooth, among other things that they discovered on this excursion. Two of the specimens were found in the same location, with another being found in another part of the property. Heather Frost took photographs of the discovery, after the two DFW employees brought the fossils back to the Environmental Affairs Lab.

You are looking at fossils discovered at DFW this month that are believed to be more than 11,000 years old. The bison thigh bone and mammoth tooth are the first remains dating back to the Ice Age ever recovered from the airport. pic.twitter.com/x5x48GfR7c — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 13, 2018

Altogether, the bison bone, horse’s toe bone, and mammoth tooth were estimated to be 11,000 years old by a SMU paleontologist. According to Heather Frost, “this is actually the first time that ice age fossils have been found in this portion of North Texas or on the airport grounds.” Of course the plot of land DFW sits on is huge, with a large portion still untouched. This is why the two that discovered it believe the fossils were left visible. The next step for the fossils is off to SMU, where they will be studied and preserved.

Via WFAA