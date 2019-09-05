Post Malone's New Album Features Ozzy Osbourne
Post Malone recently tweeted out the tracklist for his upcoming album "Hollywood's Bleeding", and it features quite the line up of guest artists that includes the prince of darkness himself: Ozzy Osbourne.
friday:) pic.twitter.com/t9qXBDAktR— Posty (@PostMalone) September 4, 2019
As you can see the list of guest musicians is impressive, but it's that track with Ozzy that really has us curious.
We can only assume it will be epic.
-story via mtv.com