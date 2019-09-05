Post Malone's New Album Features Ozzy Osbourne

September 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Post Malone recently tweeted out the tracklist for his upcoming album "Hollywood's Bleeding", and it features quite the line up of guest artists that includes the prince of darkness himself: Ozzy Osbourne.  

As you can see the list of guest musicians is impressive, but it's that track with Ozzy that really has us curious.  

We can only assume it will be epic. 

-story via mtv.com  

