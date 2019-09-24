Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Talk Possible 'Romy And Michele' Sequel

In an interview with E! News, Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow opened up about their iconic characters Romy and Michele and whether or not a sequel would be in the future.

"I would be very exited for [a sequel]," Sorvino said. "I've wanted one for years! There's been a lot of fan clamor for it—maybe it will finally happen now with all the different venues you can make movies for."

Kudrow was as equally open to reprising her character Michele. "Well, sure. Yeah, why not? I mean…if it makes sense for those two people to be around my age and see what's going on."

However, playwright Robin Schiff has been a little unsure about resurectting the duo. "I really wasn't even thinking of doing a sequel," she said. "But I thought, at least I should put some thought into it because of all this love coming the way of the movie…I would be an interesting challenge to try and solve." Schiff wrote the play the film is based on.

-story via eonline.com