Popeyes Is Helping Out Stressed Out Air Travelers By Selling 'Emotional Support Chicken' At Airport

The holiday season can be very stressful, especially those having to deal with air travel. That’s why Popeyes is rolling out a new promotion, Emotional Support Chicken, for those who need some extra relief while traveling via plane. The promotion comes with a three piece chicken tender meal, and is given in a special “emotional support chicken” carrier.

Video of Popeyes Announces &#039;Emotional Support Chicken&#039;

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced the new promotion, which for now will only be at the Popeyes located in Philadelphia International Airport. The deal and carriers will be available starting Tuesday, and will be available as supplies last. The Popeyes can be found in terminal C, for those who need some emotional support chicken for their flight.

Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn’t bark on the plane. (Available in the Philadelphia airport on 12/18.) pic.twitter.com/vWyBWq4PTe — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 18, 2018

This new promotion by Popeyes comes on the heels of a number of news stories featuring emotional support animals on planes. Passengers continue to push the limits of what kind of animals can bring emotional support. One United Airlines passenger tried to bring her emotional support peacock on board in January, and a Spirit Airlines passenger claimed employees made her flush her hamster down the toilet in February.

In a press release put out by Popeyes, the chain states, “Popeyes decided to offer its own version of 'emotional support animals pushing the envelope' by offering travelers 'Emotional Support Chicken' — a gesture designed to bring holiday travelers some needed humor to what is one of the most stressful places to be during the holidays — the airport.” This decision comes at a great time, as Delta airlines announced earlier this month, that service animals will be banned from flights lasting eight hours, and service animals younger than four months old won’t be allowed on any flight.

For now, those traveling Delta will just have to rely on their emotional support chicken to get them through their flights. As for the other airlines, Popeyes new promotion is a great way to save the hassle of bringing an animal on board. Why worry about keeping your pet fed, when you can get the same feeling of safety by feeding yourself?

Via Business Insider