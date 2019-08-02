Police Rescues Dog From Hot Car Then Forces Owner to Sit Inside

August 2, 2019
A woman is experiencing instant karma after calling into a local news station and complaining about an officer that wrote her a ticket for leaving her dog in a hot car with the windows up.  

She claimed the policeman was "abusive" and forced her to sit inside the hot car like the dog while he wrote the citation.  

However, after the local news contacted the officer, he released his body cam footage that tells a much different story.  

Check out the news clip below!  

 

 

-story via latestreadings.com 

