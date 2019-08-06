5-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 To Order Pizza And Police Actually Deliver

A 5-year-old boy in Florida called police on Friday for a pizza emergency. The boy called to report he was hungry and wanted pizza. While the police did teach the boy a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, they also decided to bring him a pizza.

The Sanford Police Department shared the pizza emergency story on their Facebook page on Friday. According to their post “Officers used it as an opportunity to teach about the proper use of 911, then went and bought a large box of pizza and personally delivered it.” According to the boy’s sister, she left her brother alone for one minute when he called.

“Two seconds later I answered (the phone and it) was the sheriff's department. I was like, 'oh God, what did he do,” said the boy’s sister, Madonna. After teaching the 5-year-old boy, Manny, a lesson, the officers went to Pizza Hut and brought back a large pizza. The boy then returned the favor, delivering pizzas with his mom to the police station on Monday. While the boy did learn a lesson, most people would agree; pizza emergencies are legit.

Via Business Insider