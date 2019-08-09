Police In Florida Chase And Tase Man Driving Golf Cart Inside Local Walmart

Good ol' Florida, it's just the gift that keeps on giving all year round.

This week, at a local Walmart in Tampa Bay, shoppers got to see something you really don't see everyday.

A man driving a golf cart into the store while being chased by police. Security camera footage shows the moment the man drives through the doors before being tased by police and crashing into a cash register.

Check out the footage below!

Video of Surveillance - Walmart

-story via tampabay.com