Police In Florida Chase And Tase Man Driving Golf Cart Inside Local Walmart
August 9, 2019
Good ol' Florida, it's just the gift that keeps on giving all year round.
This week, at a local Walmart in Tampa Bay, shoppers got to see something you really don't see everyday.
A man driving a golf cart into the store while being chased by police. Security camera footage shows the moment the man drives through the doors before being tased by police and crashing into a cash register.
Check out the footage below!
-story via tampabay.com