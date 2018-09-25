Plano Libraries Removes Overdue Fees

If you live in Plano and still have that overdue book, you don't have to worry to pay them back anymore.

On October 1st, Plano's public libraries are getting rid of overdue fines and fees.

"Our library is here to be used, and eliminating overdue fines removes barriers for those who most need our resources. We hope that anyone who has hesitated to return materials due to overdue fines will come back and enjoy the library," says Libby Holtmann, Director of Libraries.

Since you won't pay the fines anymore, the library will block your account until your return the book. Though if you lose or damage the items you checked out, there will be fees.

What do you think?

via CBS 11