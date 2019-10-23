Plano Animal Shelter Is Using Facial Recognition For Pets

An animal shelter in Plano, TX is getting a little more high-tech.

The shelter will begin working with the app called Finding Rover, which is a facial recognition service for cats and dogs. The new idea is an attempt to help lost pets find their home in a more effective way.

This is how the new service will work. Pets that enter the shelter will first be registered on Finding Rover. After that, pet owners in the area can use the app to look for their pet or a pet's family.

Any pet that becomes registered in the database will remain there even after they find their home just in case of any future problems.

The registration is free and pets that get signed up are protected for life.

-story via msn.com