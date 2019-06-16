Pink Floyd's David Gilmour To Auction Off Guitars From Personal Collection For Charity

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of music history, now is your chance!

Legendary guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is auctioning off more than 120 guitars beloning to his personal collection, all for the benefit of his charitable foundation, of which he's been running for decades. Gilmour said of the auction, "All these guitars have their individuality, their own tone and some element of magic about them. I hope that I can do some good by selling them and using the money to help make this world a slightly better place."

Video of The David Gilmour Guitar Collection

The auction will be conducted by Christie's Auction House in New York this Thursday, the 20th. Christie's said, "The auction on 20 June marks a rare opportunity for guitar aficionados, musicians and collectors to explore one of the world's most comprehensive groupings of guitars that hooked generation."

Video of &quot;Black Strat&quot; played by legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour heads to auction

Via UPI