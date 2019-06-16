Pink Floyd's David Gilmour To Auction Off Guitars From Personal Collection For Charity

June 16, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
David Gilmour, Pink Floyd, Guitar, Solo, Concert, Madison Square Garden, 2016

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features
Music
Music News
Shows

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of music history, now is your chance!

Legendary guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is auctioning off more than 120 guitars beloning to his personal collection, all for the benefit of his charitable foundation, of which he's been running for decades.  Gilmour said of the auction, "All these guitars have their individuality, their own tone and some element of magic about them.  I hope that I can do some good by selling them and using the money to help make this world a slightly better place."

The auction will be conducted by Christie's Auction House in New York this Thursday, the 20th.  Christie's said, "The auction on 20 June marks a rare opportunity for guitar aficionados, musicians and collectors to explore one of the world's most comprehensive groupings of guitars that hooked generation."

Via UPI

 

Tags: 
David Gilmour
pink floyd
guitar
Music
Music News
charity
instruments
Guitar Auction
for sale

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes