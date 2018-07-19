[PHOTOS] This Is What The North Plaza Of Globe Life Field Will Look Like

July 19, 2018
The construction of the new Texas Live and Globe Life Field in Arlington is going smoothly and we are less than a month away from the opening of Texas Live.

The Texas Rangers have released a couple of photos of what the North Plaza of Globe Life Field and Texas Live will look like. 

Are you excited about the new stadium and venue? 

