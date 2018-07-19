[PHOTOS] This Is What The North Plaza Of Globe Life Field Will Look Like
.@Rangers release renderings of the North Plaza for Globe Life Field and Texas Live! entertainment district. pic.twitter.com/l7d8lWS7j8— FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) July 19, 2018
The construction of the new Texas Live and Globe Life Field in Arlington is going smoothly and we are less than a month away from the opening of Texas Live.
The Texas Rangers have released a couple of photos of what the North Plaza of Globe Life Field and Texas Live will look like.
Are you excited about the new stadium and venue?