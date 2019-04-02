[PHOTOS] Virginia Street Sign Warns Drivers To Slow Down Or You Mom Will Get Called
April 2, 2019
This Virginia digital street sign warns drivers to slow down or they will call your mother!
The local police of Haymarket, Viriginia put up the sign last week to slow down drivers on the streets.
"We meant this to be funny but on a serious note, please slow down (25mph) when driving through town," local officials posted online. "We are a walking town and want to keep our residents safe. Thanks!!!"
via FOX 7