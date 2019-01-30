[PHOTOS] NTTA Digital Boards In North Texas Makes Fun Of The Pats And Rams

ID 71185979 © Disqdr | Dreamstime.com

As you know, the big game is this Sunday in Atlanta and, well, it looks like the NTTA had a little fun with their digital boards.

If you were driving the freeways here in DFW, you might have seen these two: 

 

 

A creative way to remind all drivers here in North Texas that if you need help on the road, you can dial #999 for assistance. Let's give credit to the person behind creating these digital boards!

 

via WFAA

