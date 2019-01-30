[PHOTOS] NTTA Digital Boards In North Texas Makes Fun Of The Pats And Rams

As you know, the big game is this Sunday in Atlanta and, well, it looks like the NTTA had a little fun with their digital boards.

If you were driving the freeways here in DFW, you might have seen these two:

Equal opportunity sports shade from NTTA. pic.twitter.com/LbWLEd7jTs — Frank Cawley (@Frank_Cawley) January 31, 2019

A creative way to remind all drivers here in North Texas that if you need help on the road, you can dial #999 for assistance. Let's give credit to the person behind creating these digital boards!

via WFAA