[PHOTOS] North Texas Couple Takes Engagement Photos At Target, Where They Met

Imagine taking your engagement photos at the place where you met your soulmate. Now, you find your soulmate working at the same store as you, but worked in different departments. This is what one Frisco couple did for their engagement photos.

Michael Bauer and Kacie Howell took their engagement photos to a Super Target in Frisco, where the pair have met the first time.

"It was important to me to keep it lighthearted, romantic and fun, just like Kacie and Michael," says Bailey Elizabeth, photographer for Opal & Onyx Photography. "They both love to laugh and they don't take life too seriously."

The Facebook photo album has more than 6.3K Likes and just under 10,000 shares.

via WFAA