[PHOTOS] Liquid Chocolate Covers German Street After Factory Leak

December 12, 2018
Angela Chase
ID 106993364 © Kimkim1971 | Dreamstime.com

Who doesn't love chocolate? On Monday, German firefighters were called to clean up liquid chocolate covering a local German street. 

"About a ton of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street," said in a statement by the spokesman of the Werl Fire Brigade. "A ten-square-meter choco-pancake formed."

Roughly 25 firefighters were on scene to help clean the mess that happened at a local chocolate factory in west Germany.

The factory had to shut down on Monday but was back on Wednesday.

via CNN

 

