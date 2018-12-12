[PHOTOS] Liquid Chocolate Covers German Street After Factory Leak

Who doesn't love chocolate? On Monday, German firefighters were called to clean up liquid chocolate covering a local German street.

Street in Germany covered in chocolate after factory leak: https://t.co/1Ad8eIqoeU pic.twitter.com/3f1Bu1J4Vy — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) December 12, 2018

"About a ton of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street," said in a statement by the spokesman of the Werl Fire Brigade. "A ten-square-meter choco-pancake formed."

@cnn - A street in Germany has been covered in liquid chocolate -- following a leak from a factory. About a ton of chocolate ran on to the street and solidified on the chilly sidewalk after a storage tank overflowed at DreiMeister’s chocolate factory... pic.twitter.com/zlKlzuYqkF — Janja Poklukar (@PoklukarJanja) December 12, 2018

Roughly 25 firefighters were on scene to help clean the mess that happened at a local chocolate factory in west Germany.

The factory had to shut down on Monday but was back on Wednesday.

via CNN