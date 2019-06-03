[PHOTOS] Japanese Company Sells 'Sheer Effect' T-Shirts To Make You Look Toned
June 3, 2019
If you want a good toned physique without hitting the gym, well, this Japanese clothing company has your solution.
EkoD Works, an online retailer, is selling T-shirts that creates an illusion that the person who wears them have toned abs.
According to the website, the shirt is described as a "delusional mapping T-shirt with faint muscles", and it's going for $36.
They offer both male and female versions of the shirts, the male has faintly shaded abs, while the women have the illusion of cleavage and a "Delusion Splash T-Shirt".
Check out the photos here.
via Daily Mail