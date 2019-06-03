[PHOTOS] Japanese Company Sells 'Sheer Effect' T-Shirts To Make You Look Toned

June 3, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

If you want a good toned physique without hitting the gym, well, this Japanese clothing company has your solution.

EkoD Works, an online retailer, is selling T-shirts that creates an illusion that the person who wears them have toned abs.

According to the website, the shirt is described as a "delusional mapping T-shirt with faint muscles", and it's going for $36.

They offer both male and female versions of the shirts, the male has faintly shaded abs, while the women have the illusion of cleavage and a "Delusion Splash T-Shirt". 

Check out the photos here.

 

via Daily Mail

Tags: 
Japan
T-shirts
Illusion
Abs
Fit
workout

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes