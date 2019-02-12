[PHOTOS] Jamaican Man Wears 'Scream' Mask To Keep Anonymous After Winning The Lottery

A Jamaican man wears the infamous "Scream" mask to claim his lottery prize money.

According to DailyMail, the man wanted to go incognito because he didn't want to share his prize money with the family.

The #SuperLotto winner gets ready to collect their millions!-- pic.twitter.com/Xg4VluIsOy — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

The man waited roughly 54 days to collect his $1.17 million prize money.

This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about-- pic.twitter.com/xjRxtModuR — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019

"I looked at my ticket [that night> and ran into my bathroom and said: 'I won! I won!'" he says. "I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don't beg, I don't borrow."

The lottery winners in Jamaica and the Caribbean islands usually wear some sort of disguise to claim their prize money since there is a high crime rate.

