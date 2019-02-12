[PHOTOS] Jamaican Man Wears 'Scream' Mask To Keep Anonymous After Winning The Lottery
A Jamaican man wears the infamous "Scream" mask to claim his lottery prize money.
Our #SuperMillionaire greets the team. Nice costume---- pic.twitter.com/LQxoLQ0vqg— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019
According to DailyMail, the man wanted to go incognito because he didn't want to share his prize money with the family.
The #SuperLotto winner gets ready to collect their millions!-- pic.twitter.com/Xg4VluIsOy— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019
The man waited roughly 54 days to collect his $1.17 million prize money.
This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about-- pic.twitter.com/xjRxtModuR— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019
"I looked at my ticket [that night> and ran into my bathroom and said: 'I won! I won!'" he says. "I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don't beg, I don't borrow."
The lottery winners in Jamaica and the Caribbean islands usually wear some sort of disguise to claim their prize money since there is a high crime rate.
