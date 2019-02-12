[PHOTOS] Jamaican Man Wears 'Scream' Mask To Keep Anonymous After Winning The Lottery

February 12, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Photo 70960619 © Denys Sapozhnik - Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features

A Jamaican man wears the infamous "Scream" mask to claim his lottery prize money.

According to DailyMail, the man wanted to go incognito because he didn't want to share his prize money with the family.

The man waited roughly 54 days to collect his $1.17 million prize money.

"I looked at my ticket [that night> and ran into my bathroom and said: 'I won! I won!'" he says. "I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don't beg, I don't borrow."

The lottery winners in Jamaica and the Caribbean islands usually wear some sort of disguise to claim their prize money since there is a high crime rate.

 

via DailyMail

Tags: 
lottery
Jamaica
Disguise
winner
Photos
Twitter