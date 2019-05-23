Lindsey Buckingham Lists Los Angeles Home For $29.5 Million

Check Out The Photos Of Buckingham’s Brentwood Estate

May 23, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Lindsey_Buckingham

Ron Elkman

Angela Chase
Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, and rock icon, Lindsey Buckingham has put his Brentwood home up for sale, and it is a sight to be seen. Buckingham, along with his wife, Kristen, have listed the home for $29.5 million. Check out the photos of this beautiful home here.

The home is located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Lindsey Buckingham and his interior decorator wife Kristen purchased the 1.2 acre home back in 2004 for $6.6 million. The couple custom built the 10,000 square foot home in a European manor style.

Complete with seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, along with living and dining rooms, this home is perfect for both entertaining guests, and relaxing days. The home comes with a pool, and tennis court, but the best thing is it also comes with Lindsey Buckingham as a neighbor. Buckingham and his wife purchased another home down the street in 2014.

Via Variety

