[PHOTOS] First Look At Chris Hemsworth's New Movie 'Men In Black: International'

It looks like Sony put the green light on teasing their new film coming in 2019, Men In Black: International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

You might have seen these two actors in Thor: Ragnarok, now they reunite to fight off aliens in the new Men In Black movie.

Here is a photo from Hemsworth's Twitter page about the movie:

#FBF shooting MIB with my partner in galaxy protection @TessaThompson_x when we were ripping aliens a new one. From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London. #MIBInternational --️ @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/b89RQCcswl — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) December 7, 2018

Here are other photos of the spinoff movie.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite in our first look at the upcoming 'Men in Black' spinoff



-- via @chrishemsworth's IG pic.twitter.com/X0YHwGCOSv — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 20, 2018

The movie is set to release on May 17, 2019.

via Screen Geek