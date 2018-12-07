[PHOTOS] First Look At Chris Hemsworth's New Movie 'Men In Black: International'

It looks like Sony put the green light on teasing their new film coming in 2019, Men In Black: International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

You might have seen these two actors in Thor: Ragnarok, now they reunite to fight off aliens in the new Men In Black movie.

Here is a photo from Hemsworth's Twitter page about the movie:

Here are other photos of the spinoff movie.

 

The movie is set to release on May 17, 2019.

 

