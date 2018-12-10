[PHOTO] Walmart Is Selling Their Knock-Off Brand Version Of Chick-Fil-A Sauce

If you're a huge fan of the world famous Chick-Fil-A sauce, you may buy it at your local Walmart, well the knock-off version that is.

Walmart is selling the Great Value version of the Chick Fil A sauce, calling it "Chicken Dipping Sauce".

According to SouthernThing.com, he says it is surprisingly very good and couldn't even tell the difference between the restaurant version or the Walmart version.

So instead of waiting to devour the Chick-Fil-A sauce on Monday, you too, could be eating chicken with this dipping sauce on a Sunday.

According to Walmart.com, the 12 fluid ounce bottle is selling at $1.92.

If you have tried it, tell us what you think?

Click here to get the link from Walmart.com.

via Southern Thing