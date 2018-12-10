[PHOTO] Walmart Is Selling Their Knock-Off Brand Version Of Chick-Fil-A Sauce
Today I learned that Walmart has come out with a "chicken dipping sauce" that rivals the undisputed champion of Chicken sauces Chick Fil-A sauce. So, of course I had to put it to the test. And the results definitely surprised me. As soon as I opened the bottle that all familiar heavenly aroma filled the air. And as I poured out a generous amount I was impressed to see that they had matched the color and texture almost exactly, albeit slightly darker. But, enough games on the to the truth....how did it taste? Could anything labeled Great Value even come close to challenging what might just be the greatest sauce of all time? Surprisingly, Yes! The flavor was a dead on almost bullseye hit with only a slightly unrecognizable aftertaste. So, close in fact that apart from that it was truly hard to tell the difference. Although, side by side the champ still wins out with a slightly cleaner and less artificial aftertaste. All in all I have to hand it to Walmart's in house brand they scored a solid 8/10 on this one! #walmart #chikfila #greatvalue #chickendippingsauce
If you're a huge fan of the world famous Chick-Fil-A sauce, you may buy it at your local Walmart, well the knock-off version that is.
Walmart is selling the Great Value version of the Chick Fil A sauce, calling it "Chicken Dipping Sauce".
According to SouthernThing.com, he says it is surprisingly very good and couldn't even tell the difference between the restaurant version or the Walmart version.
So instead of waiting to devour the Chick-Fil-A sauce on Monday, you too, could be eating chicken with this dipping sauce on a Sunday.
According to Walmart.com, the 12 fluid ounce bottle is selling at $1.92.
If you have tried it, tell us what you think?
via Southern Thing