[PHOTO] Three Bald Eagles Raises Family Together, Consists Of 2 Dads, 1 Mom

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s true for wildlife too! Meet a breeding trio of bald eagles that live along the Upper Mississippi River in Illinois: https://t.co/jFk4Q4zqL0 pic.twitter.com/ePosUkw6uT — USFWS Midwest Region (@USFWSMidwest) March 15, 2019

Three bald eagles are raising a family together along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge says that the three bald eagles, named Valor I, Valor II, and Starr were formed six years ago, after the female chose a new mate. The first mate stuck around even after being replaced.

"Having more than two birds assist with feeding and rearing young isn't all that uncommon, but it is interesting to see that these males seem to prefer the teamwork approach to raising a family," said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from a press release. "A new nesting season is underway and the trio are the proud parents of three eggs."

via FOX 13