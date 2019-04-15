[PHOTO] Three Bald Eagles Raises Family Together, Consists Of 2 Dads, 1 Mom

Angela Chase
Three bald eagles are raising a family together along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge says that the three bald eagles, named Valor I, Valor II, and Starr were formed six years ago, after the female chose a new mate. The first mate stuck around even after being replaced.

"Having more than two birds assist with feeding and rearing young isn't all that uncommon, but it is interesting to see that these males seem to prefer the teamwork approach to raising a family," said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from a press release. "A new nesting season is underway and the trio are the proud parents of three eggs."

 

via FOX 13

