[PHOTO] Teen Boy And His Cow Were Caught Napping, Goes Viral

May 21, 2019
The connection between a human and an animal is always unbreakable, take this cute photo for example!

Mitchell Miner, 15, and his cow named Audri were seen taking a nap at the fairgrounds in Iowa. Someone took a photo of the two napping together, posted on social media, then later went viral.

For three days straight, Miner had to wake up at three in the morning to prep Audri for the contest.

Even though they were placed 5th out of 7, they stole lots of hearts on social media. Miner is proud of Audri and the hard work they put in for the contest.

Check out the photo above!

 

via Luxury Video News

