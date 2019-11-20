19th Century Photo Has People Wondering If Greta Thunberg Is A Time Traveler

The 121-year-old photo with a Greta Thunberg lookalike sparks theory

November 20, 2019
Greta Thunberg

Credit: Imagn/ © TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl/Sipa USA

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist has people wondering about some eerie controversy. People are starting to believe the young teen is a time traveler.

There is a Greta Thunberg lookalike in a 121-year-old photo and it has sparked a new conspiracy theory about the environmentalist being a time traveler.

People went to Twitter to begin the claim that one of the people in the photo from 1898, shows three children from the Yukon Territory in Canada.  One of the pictured children has a face very identical to Thunberg’s.

The girl said to be Thunberg also has the same braided hairstyle that the Swedish teen is known for. Of course this is a bizarre theory, but many are saying that it’s proof that Thunberg is from a different time and has traveled to 2019 to warn everyone about the environment that is to come.

