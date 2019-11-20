19th Century Photo Has People Wondering If Greta Thunberg Is A Time Traveler

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist has people wondering about some eerie controversy. People are starting to believe the young teen is a time traveler.

There is a Greta Thunberg lookalike in a 121-year-old photo and it has sparked a new conspiracy theory about the environmentalist being a time traveler.

People went to Twitter to begin the claim that one of the people in the photo from 1898, shows three children from the Yukon Territory in Canada. One of the pictured children has a face very identical to Thunberg’s.

GUYS, Greta Thunberg is a time traveler!! pic.twitter.com/80vvBFoFo6 — Carry Bari (@Carolalonde26) November 19, 2019

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack - J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

How eery is it that they both wear their hair the same way...A side plait, worn on same side! Time traveller or Greta in a past life? My mind is literally blown -- #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/pOERjaeSR7 — Melissa (@cosmicconpod) November 20, 2019

The girl said to be Thunberg also has the same braided hairstyle that the Swedish teen is known for. Of course this is a bizarre theory, but many are saying that it’s proof that Thunberg is from a different time and has traveled to 2019 to warn everyone about the environment that is to come.

Via: Yahoo