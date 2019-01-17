[PHOTO] School Bus Overturned Leaves 9 Children And Driver Hospitalized In Dallas

#UPDATE 9 Students And Bus Driver Taken To Hospital After School Bus Overturns Off Dallas Highway https://t.co/WnbYRItf2b pic.twitter.com/XN06tqdthB — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 17, 2019

If you were heading westbound on I-30 around 4pm Thursday afternoon, there was a huge backup from Loop 12 all the way to Hampton Road.

The reason, there was an unmarked yellow school bus that ended up on its side on an embankment, carrying nine children and a bus driver.

The nine students and the driver were transported to local hospitals and are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

With that, there was at least four other cars that were inivolved in the accident.

The school bus is registered to Bishop Dunne Catholic School.

via CBS 11