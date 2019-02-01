[PHOTO] Pablo Escobar Themed Burger Joint Receives Backlash, Serves Burgers With Fake Line Of Cocaine

This burger joint in Australia has been receiving backlash after naming it after a notorious drug lord.

This pop-up burger joint, called Pablo's Escoburgers, is named and themed after the Colombian drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar.

Once you order a burger, you'll receive the burger with also a fake line of white powder with a fake rolled up $100 bill.

After the photos went viral over the internet, people have been backlashing because of the theme and the line of fake coke, whereas people in Australia are trying the new place out.

Once they posted photos on their Facebook page, people had mixed reactions of the burger joint whether it is insensitive to the public or great marketing.

What do you think?

via Fox News