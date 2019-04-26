[PHOTO] Owner Of Tennessee Movie Theater Changes 'Hellboy' to 'Heckboy'

The owner of a Tennessee movie theater made a decision to change the name "Hellboy" to "Heckboy" on the movie billboard.

Owner, Belinda Daniel, says she never puts up any profanity on her billboard because the movie theater is close to an elementary school.

The locals in the area are supporting her decision:

"My opinion is, is that she's the owner of the theater, and has the right to put what she wants to on her sign," said a local. "The buses and the parents' cars sit right in front of the sign for an extended period of time, and then just general passer-byers pass by it and see it, and I think she was just trying to look out and protect what young children see."

Daniel says that the sign is only changed on the billboard, but if you look at the website and on the movie poster, both will say "Hellboy".

Thoughts?

via News 4 San Antonio