[PHOTO] Oreos Releases 'Game Of Thrones' Version Of Their Cookies
Well, April is Game of Thrones month, (or for Marvel fans, Avengers: Endgame month) and Oreos has released their new line of cookies inspired by the show.
They first circled the internet through Instagram, not knowing when the cookie company will release the GoT-themed Oreos.
Now, they're available at your local grocery store and here is the photo of what they look like.
Oreo X Game of thrones is on the way April 8th at any location that sells Oreos. The package detail and custom cookie designs are here. There will be special prizes to select people who go on Oreo.com, Facebook or Twitter and use hashtag #gameofcookies. Oreo has also collabed with the creators of the opening credits of GOT to make their own opening scene.
Each cookie contains all four houses, including The Night King, House Stark, House Targaryen and House Lanniser.
You can tweet or tag the company on Facebook by using the #GameOfCookies and #ForTheThrone for your chance to win prizes!
