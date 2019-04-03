[PHOTO] Oreos Releases 'Game Of Thrones' Version Of Their Cookies

Well, April is Game of Thrones month, (or for Marvel fans, Avengers: Endgame month) and Oreos has released their new line of cookies inspired by the show.

They first circled the internet through Instagram, not knowing when the cookie company will release the GoT-themed Oreos.

Now, they're available at your local grocery store and here is the photo of what they look like.

Each cookie contains all four houses, including The Night King, House Stark, House Targaryen and House Lanniser.

You can tweet or tag the company on Facebook by using the #GameOfCookies and #ForTheThrone for your chance to win prizes!

via Delish