[PHOTO] Ohio Town's Tap Water Turned Hot Pink

Hundreds of people in a small town in Ohio woke up to pink water in their faucets and toilets on Monday.

Citizens of Coal Grove, Ohio, was alarmed after turning on their faucets and seeing that their water had turned pink. Many residents complained about the pink water and local authorities apologized for the inconvenience.

What was weird is that the people who work at the water treatment facility says that it is safe to drink the water.

What happened was one of the pumps at the facility was malfunctioning, which contains sodium permanganate, this removes iron and magnesium from the water.

It only uses 7 pounds of this chemical daily, but roughly 100 pounds were dumped and that's what made the water pink.

Would you drink this water, even though the authorities says it's safe?

