[PHOTO] Nordstrom Co-President, Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
Blake Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, has died at age 58, just weeks after telling employees had a "treatable" form of lymphoma. "My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time," said Nordstrom Chairman Brad Smith. Nordstrom said on Wednesday that Blake's brothers, Pete and Erik Nordstrom, will continue on as co-presidents of the company. The brothers' great-grandfather, Swedish immigrant John Nordstrom, founded the department store, which started as Wallin & Nordstrom, in 1901. * * * * * * * * #business #news #nordstrom #rip #blakenordstrom #breakingnews #breaking #retail #cnbc
The Seattle-based department store, Nordstorm, has lost their co-president, Blake Nordstorm at age 58.
Nordstrom had led the company along with his brothers Erik and Peter.
The company did not release a cause of death but says that he died suddenly on Wednesday.
In December, he was diagnosed with lymphoma but says that the cancer was treatable.
The company said in a statment that both of his brothers will lead the company onward.
Blake Nordstrom had worked with the company over 40 years. He was the great-grandson of founder John W. Nordstorm, who was a Swedish immigrant that founded and opened the shoe department store Nordstrom back in 1901 in Seattle, and is now a national department store chain.
RIP Blake Norstrom
via NY Post