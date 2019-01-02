[PHOTO] Nordstrom Co-President, Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58

The Seattle-based department store, Nordstorm, has lost their co-president, Blake Nordstorm at age 58.

Nordstrom had led the company along with his brothers Erik and Peter.

The company did not release a cause of death but says that he died suddenly on Wednesday.

In December, he was diagnosed with lymphoma but says that the cancer was treatable.

The company said in a statment that both of his brothers will lead the company onward.

Blake Nordstrom had worked with the company over 40 years. He was the great-grandson of founder John W. Nordstorm, who was a Swedish immigrant that founded and opened the shoe department store Nordstrom back in 1901 in Seattle, and is now a national department store chain.

RIP Blake Norstrom

via NY Post