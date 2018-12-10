[PHOTO] Lubbock's Winter Storm Beats Milwaukee, Denver And Salt Lake City

To the North, we know that during the winter, cities like New York City, Denver, Green Bay and Chicago has always seen major snow storms with feet of snow. This past weekend, Lubbock has already seen more snow than some cities in the North.

According to the National Weather Service, Lubbock was covered with 10 inches of snow on Saturday. NWS says Lubbock has seen more snow than a handful of cities with a snowy reputation. Cities like Detriot and Milwaukee had only 6.8 inches of snow, Minneapolis with 7.3 inches, and Denver/Salt Lake City with 7.7 inches of snow so far in 2018.

That being said, Lubbock's first responders were hard at work this weekend due to multiple accidents on local streets and highways.

To put in perspective, usually Lubbock sees 6.5 inches, on average, of snow during December-February months. Lubbock had a record of 16.3 inches of snow in 24 hours back in Jan. 20-21, 1983.

If you want to see a beautiful winter wonderland, we have one here in Texas, and that's in Lubbock.

via Dallas News