[PHOTO] Indiana Sheriff's Office Posted A 'Form' For Drug Dealers To Take Down The Competition

A local Indiana sheriff's office have posted a "form" for drug dealers to take down their competitors.

The Vernon, Indiana sheriff's office posted this photo on their Facebook page, gaining lots of attention from social media.

You can see the so called "form" has lines where you can put your competitor's information like their address, drugs sold, times of highest activity, license plate number and more.

No word if anyone fell for it, but it has more than 1,400 shares and hilarious comments on Facebook.

via News 4 San Antonio