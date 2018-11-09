[PHOTO] I-30 Between Collins Street And PGBT Closed For The Weekend

If you're trying to drive to Arlington from Dallas or Fort Worth on Interstate 30 this weekend, they will be shut down from Collins Street to President George Bush Turnpike in both directions.

It starts today Nov. 9 at 7pm and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 12 at 5am.

Use either Highway 183 or Interstate 20 as alternate routes.

They're closing the freeway for their "Keep 30/360 Moving" project to create a mixmaster close to Arlington's Entertainment District.