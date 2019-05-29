[PHOTO] Houston Couple Designed, Installed A Texas-Shaped Pool

May 29, 2019
A couple from Pasadena, Texas has grabbed the attention of social media after posting a photo of their Texas-shaped pool in their backyard.

Cody Rogers' wife, Brittney, has told him that she always wanted a pool. So, Cody has set out to install a pool, but with a little Texas pride.

"I had the idea of doing the Texas. Our fathers Billy Rogers and Tommy Creek instilled our deep love for Texas. Brittney is an amazingly awesome and chill wife, so she jumped on board," said Cody.

After finalizing their design and 28,000 gallons of water later, they finally got it.

Different parts of the Texas pool includes a raised spa at the Pan Handle, a tanning ledge in West Texas and the deep end in South Texas.

Check out the photo here.

 

via FOX 4

