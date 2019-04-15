[PHOTO] Green Day to Release Book, 'Last of the American Girls' , This Fall

Rebel girls unite -- our book w/ Frank Caruso, LAST OF THE AMERICAN GIRLS, is coming out on 10/29 -- Pre-order your copy https://t.co/3QJd27QrLn pic.twitter.com/UlfXKRFiWj — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 2, 2019

Green Day has co-authored the book, "Last of the American Girls", a full-color text and illustrated by Frank Caruso.

The book, inspired by Green Day's song, "Last of the American Girls", from the "21st Century Breakdown" album, is a book that describes "an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious everywoman who refuses to capitulate," quoted from the publisher in a statement.

Upon the release of the song, Billie Joe Armstrong says the song, "Last of the American Girls", was about his wife. "Then I started getting into more of my own beliefs --- anything from a little book of conspiracies to playing vinyl records or something," he says. "It's sort of about an empowering, sort of subterranean kind of lifestyle, but at the same time there's a new era coming in with the way we all need to live."

The book is set to release on October 29th.

via Page Six