[PHOTO] Green Day to Release Book, 'Last of the American Girls' , This Fall

Green Day to Release Book, 'Last of the American Girls' , This Fall

April 15, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Theo Wargo / Staff Getty Images Entertainment

Angela Chase
Green Day has co-authored the book, "Last of the American Girls", a full-color text and illustrated by Frank Caruso.

The book, inspired by Green Day's song, "Last of the American Girls", from the "21st Century Breakdown" album, is a book that describes "an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious everywoman who refuses to capitulate," quoted from the publisher in a statement. 

Upon the release of the song, Billie Joe Armstrong says the song, "Last of the American Girls", was about his wife. "Then I started getting into more of my own beliefs --- anything from a little book of conspiracies to playing vinyl records or something," he says. "It's sort of about an empowering, sort of subterranean kind of lifestyle, but at the same time there's a new era coming in with the way we all need to live."

The book is set to release on October 29th. 

 

via Page Six

Green Day
book
Last of the American Girls
page six

