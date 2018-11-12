[PHOTO] Freeform's '25 Days Of Christmas' Movie Lineup Is Out

November 12, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

ID 18746463 © Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features

There is no better way to enjoy Christmas movies with the family. 

Freeform released their movie lineup for their 25 Days of Christmas. It all starts on Dec. 1st, leading up to Christmas Day.

It’s finally here! Check out the #25DaysOfChristmas lineup. Get the full schedule at Freeform.com/25DaysSchedule. --

A post shared by 25 Days Of Christmas (@25days) on

Some of the movies that will air on Freeform are: 

Christmas with the Kranks
The Santa Clause
Toy Story
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Lion King

Check out the photo above to see all the movies and times that will air on Freeform.

Tags: 
Freeform
Christmas Movies
Disney
December