[PHOTO] Freeform's '25 Days Of Christmas' Movie Lineup Is Out
November 12, 2018
There is no better way to enjoy Christmas movies with the family.
Freeform released their movie lineup for their 25 Days of Christmas. It all starts on Dec. 1st, leading up to Christmas Day.
It’s finally here! Check out the #25DaysOfChristmas lineup. Get the full schedule at Freeform.com/25DaysSchedule. --
Some of the movies that will air on Freeform are:
Christmas with the Kranks
The Santa Clause
Toy Story
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Lion King
Check out the photo above to see all the movies and times that will air on Freeform.