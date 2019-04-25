[PHOTO] Fans Are Upset About This 'Game Of Thrones' Character's Waxwork
It looks like "Game of Thrones" fans are laughing at this new waxwork inspired by a character from the show.
The Dublin Waxworks Museum has revealed their newest addition of wax figures, including the dragon queen herself, Daenerys Targaryen.
You can totally see that they look nothing alike.
Thoughts?
via NME