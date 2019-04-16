[PHOTO] Directors Of Avengers Endgame Releases Statement About NOT Spoiling The Movie

April 26 is around the corner and the directors of the highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame, released a statement about people who spoil the movie.

The Russo Brothers posted a photo on Twitter, giving thanks to their beloved fans over the years and that Thanos demands your silence during the next coming weeks.

The finale of the 22-movie Infinity Saga will conclude in Avengers: Endgame. Be very cautious when scrolling through the internet for potential spoilers in the next coming weeks.

