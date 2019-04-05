[PHOTO] Charmin To Sell A 'Forever Roll' That Can Last Up To One Month
April 5, 2019
IT LASTS A MONTH! #Charmin's "Forever Roll" lasts up to a month and is so big it needs a special holder. Find out more on the #Click2Houston app. #KPRC2
Charmin has created a new toilet paper that can last up to a month!
Their new roll called, the "Forever Roll" is made of their same material, only now much bigger. The company says this will last a month until you'd have to change it again.
Retail price goes for $59.96 but is on sale for $29.97. With the sale, it will include a stand for your "Forever Roll".
via FOX 4