[PHOTO] Charmin To Sell A 'Forever Roll' That Can Last Up To One Month

April 5, 2019
Getty Images

IT LASTS A MONTH! #Charmin's "Forever Roll" lasts up to a month and is so big it needs a special holder. Find out more on the #Click2Houston app. #KPRC2

A post shared by KPRC2 Houston (@kprc2) on

Charmin has created a new toilet paper that can last up to a month!

Their new roll called, the "Forever Roll" is made of their same material, only now much bigger. The company says this will last a month until you'd have to change it again.

Retail price goes for $59.96 but is on sale for $29.97. With the sale, it will include a stand for your "Forever Roll".

 

via FOX 4

