[PHOTO] Brazilian Mugger Tries To Rob Woman's Phone, Turned Out That She's A UFC Fighter

Polyana Viana, a Brazilian UFC fighter weighing at 115 pounds, was being mugged on Saturday night in Rio de Janiero.

Apparently the mugger was trying to steal her phone, but little did he know, that Viana has a 10-2 MMA record under her name.

The mugger had a cardboard gun, trying to scare her to get her phone, but that didn't help for nothing.

"He was really close to me," she says. "So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

The rear-nake choke is actually her famous finishing chokes in the ring.

Muggers beware, you just don't know who are you robbing from.

Above is a picture of him after she threw her few jabs.

via Yahoo!