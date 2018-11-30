[PHOTO] Beth Chapman, Wife Of Dog The Bounty Hunter, 'Not Doing Well' After Surgery

Duane "Dog" Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter gave us an update on how his wife, Beth, is doing after an emergency surgery in Los Angeles.

"Please say a prayer, she's not doing good," the 65-year-old star said. Beth, 51, was hospitalized and taken under emergency surgery due to a throat blackage that was blocking her airways.

"They got most of the throat cancer out," he says. "Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. I told them I need to know right away and they're going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn't spread. Last time it didn't spread at all, so we're hoping the same thing."

Back in September 2017, Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer, confirmed by Dog. She went under surgery to remove a tumor in her throat.

"I take it one day at a time. And I believe in the power of prayer," said Beth, her husband adds, "She's very tough, and she can beat this."

Prayers to Beth for a speedy recovery!

via PEOPLE