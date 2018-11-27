This Is Knickers, A Giant Australian Steer, And The Internet Loves It

The Shaquille O’Neal of steers has been found, and the internet loves it. After a photo of the over six foot tall bovine was tweeted by an Australian news source, users were quick to share their reaction. This steer brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, “holy cow!”

An enormous steer in Western Australia is making headlines. At 194cm 'Knickers' is the largest in his category in Australia. Story: https://t.co/ZI472MBUU4 #7News pic.twitter.com/MDEMwEbD8R — 7 News Central Queensland (@7NewsCQ) November 27, 2018

The steer, known as Knickers, is owned by Geoff Pearson who believes his livestock could possibly be the largest in all of Australia. Standing at six feet and four inches, and weighing over 3,000 pounds, Knickers is a man amongst boys in his herd, and thanks to its size, it will help the steer avoid slaughter.

According to Pearson, he “wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility, so I think it will just live happily ever after.” Knickers, who is a Holstein Friesian, is double the weight of an average animal of its breed and more than a foot taller. Standing over six feet tall, Knickers is not only taller than the average person, but some NBA players as well.

Shockingly, Knickers isn’t the biggest steer, as in 2010 a steer named Bellino was measured at six feet and six inches at a show in Rome. Still, with its impressive size, many were shocked to see something that large. After the photo of Knickers was posted by 7 News Central Queensland, it quickly went viral with reaction coming from all over.

I could stare at this picture of Knickers the Overgrown Australian Steer all day long.https://t.co/qlwwUhIunY pic.twitter.com/DTBIKPLGeb — Hannah Thoburn (@HannahThoburn) November 27, 2018

Knickers is the beefiest of beefy boys, and I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/l0ke7WRBMO — Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) November 27, 2018

Naturally Knickers is the leader of his herd. According to Geoff Pearson, “Whenever he wants to get up and start walking there’s a trail of hundreds of cattle following him. We all know when Knickers (is) on the move.” Clearly Knickers is the most popular steer in the bunch, and its newfound fame will only add to that. Lucky for the internet, this behemoth isn’t going anywhere!

Via USA Today